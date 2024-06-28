Suzuki went 2-for-5 with a double, a triple and an RBI in Thursday's 5-3, 10-inning win over the Giants.

Suzuki didn't rack up the counting stats but he still had a solid effort in the win. He tallied his 11th double and second triple of the season, and he's now batting a solid .266 with a .796 OPS. Suzuki's game doesn't jump off the page, though he's been a steady contributor since he came over from Japan in 2022. The outfielder slashed .262/.336/.433 as a rookie, then followed that up with a .285/.357/.485 line last season. Suzuki is on pace for similar figures once again this year.