Cubs manager Craig Counsell said Saturday at the Cubs Convention fan event that Suzuki will be the team's designated hitter "a lot" this season, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Suzuki has said that he prefers to play the outfield, but with Ian Happ, Pete Crow-Armstrong and Kyle Tucker slated for everyday roles in that capacity this coming season, Suzuki's path to regular playing time is at DH. Counsell noted he spoke to Suzuki about the plan last week and the 30-year-old is on board. While he will be the Cubs' primary DH in 2025, Suzuki should still see enough action in the outfield to retain eligibility there for fantasy in 2026.