Suzuki went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

Suzuki went deep for the second straight day, giving him six long balls for the season. The outfielder's career high in home runs is 21, which he recorded last year. If he stays healthy in 2025, Suzuki is on pace to easily surpass that total based on his early returns.