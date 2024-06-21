Imanaga (7-2) took the loss to the Mets on Friday, allowing 10 runs on 11 eleven hits and one walk with three strikeouts over three innings.

Imanaga was hit hard early and often, surrendering six runs on three home runs in the first two innings and another run in the third. He was unable to record an out in the fourth frame and was charged with three more runs, resulting in the worst outing of his major-league career. In total, Imanaga allowed 11 hard-hit balls, as the velocity on each of his pitches was at least one mph below his season averages. Imanaga's ERA rose from 1.89 to 2.96 with a 1.10 WHIP and 81:12 K:BB over 79 innings. He'll look to rebound in a tentative matchup with the Giants next week.