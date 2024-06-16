Imanaga (7-1) picked up the win in Saturday's 5-1 victory over the Cardinals, allowing one run on four hits over seven innings. He struck out six without walking a batter.

The 30-year-old rookie delivered his eighth quality start in his first 13 big-league outings on 103 pitches (69 strikes), with the only run against Imanaga coming after a leadoff double by Alec Burleson in the fourth inning. Imanaga will take a 1.89 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 78:11 K:BB through 76 innings into his next outing, which is scheduled to come at home next weekend against the Mets.