The Orioles declined Coulombe's $4 million club option for 2025 on Monday.

This is a surprise, as Coulombe boasts a 2.56 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 90:17 K:BB over 81 innings across the last two seasons with the Orioles. The 35-year-old did miss a chunk of 2024 following surgery to remove bone chips from his elbow, but he returned late in the year to make five scoreless appearances in the regular season and another scoreless outing in the playoffs. Coulombe could be able to land a multi-year contract this offseason.