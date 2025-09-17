Del Castillo went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Giants.

Del Castillo has an extra-base hit in each of his last two games after going a stretch of 14 contests without one. The 25-year-old continues to strike out too much, posting a 2:12 BB:K over his eight games in September. For the season, he's logged a .241/.278/.380 slash line with three homers, 14 RBI, eight runs scored and six doubles over 115 plate appearances.