Thomas went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a stolen base in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Cubs.

This was Thomas' first multi-hit effort since Opening Day, though he missed three months due to a hamstring injury. The outfielder also picked up his second steal of the year, which shows a bit more confidence in his running. Overall, he's batting .214 with a .670 OPS, three homers, 12 RBI, eight runs scored and three doubles across 18 contests. Thomas has a starting role in center field for Arizona, though he may sit out occasionally versus left-handed pitchers.