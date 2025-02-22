Thomas started in center field and went 1-for-3 with a run scored in Friday's spring game against Colorado.

Thomas singled and scored as part of a three-run third inning. He's competing for an outfield job with Jake McCarthy, who started in right field Friday. Thomas is the better defender, but the winner of the battle likely hinges on his contact this spring. He smoked the single (106.4 mph) while the outs made were harmless groundballs without much exit velocity.