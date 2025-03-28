Thomas is starting in center field and batting seventh in Friday's contest against the Cubs.

Thomas was on the bench in favor of Jake McCarthy for Thursday's opener versus lefty Justin Steele, but he'll get the call against right Jameson Taillon on Friday as the Diamondbacks look to even the series. There will be some instances when both McCarthy and Thomas are in the lineup, with Lourdes Gurriel a candidate to shift to designated hitter those days.