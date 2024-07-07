Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said after Saturday's 7-5 extra-inning win over the Padres that Pfaadt (ankle) expects to make his next start, Jesse Friedman of GoPHNX.com reports.

Pfaadt was pulled midway through the fifth inning Saturday after he was struck in the left ankle by a 98-mile-per-hour comebacker. Fortunately for Pfaadt, X-rays returned negative and he was diagnosed with little more than a bruise, but the Diamondbacks want to check back in with the right-hander Sunday to make sure that his condition hasn't taken a turn for the worse. Pfaadt tentatively lines up to make his next turn through the Arizona rotation Thursday versus Atlanta.