Pfaadt allowed a hit and a walk over seven scoreless innings in a no-decision against the Cubs on Sunday. He struck out seven in the extra-innings loss.

Pfaadt was dominant and the only hit the Cubs could muster against him was an infield single. However, Shota Imanaga dealt seven innings of one-run ball with 10 punchouts, which prevented Pfaadt from stringing together consecutive wins. Pfaadt forced 13 swinging strikes and allowed only one runner to reach scoring position. Over his last four outings, he's given up just two runs over 23.1 innings, lowering his season ERA to 3.74 over 20 starts. Pfaadt's next outing is lined up to be at home against the Pirates.