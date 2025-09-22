Rodriguez (9-8) earned the win Sunday against the Phillies, allowing six hits and three walks while striking out five over six scoreless innings.

The veteran southpaw allowed at least one baserunner in every frame but consistently worked around trouble to preserve the clean outing. Rodriguez has now won four of his last five starts, posting a 1.84 ERA and 21:12 K:BB across 29.1 innings during that span, including three scoreless performances. The 32-year-old will carry the momentum into his next scheduled outing against San Diego, a pivotal one for Arizona as they enter the final week of the season with legitimate playoff hopes.