Sewald (0-1) took the loss and a blown save Tuesday versus the Dodgers, allowing two runs on three hits while striking out two in two-thirds of an inning.

Sewald's 15.2-inning scoreless streak came to an end, and he also took his first blown save of the year. He labored in the ninth inning and ended up giving up a game-tying double to Freddie Freeman, who then scored on Teoscar Hernandez's walk-off single. Sewald is now 11-for-12 in save chances while sporting a 1.56 ERA, 0.63 WHIP and 17:3 K:BB through 17.1 innings. He is unlikely to lose the closer job as long as he's with Arizona, though he's on a one-year contract for a struggling team and could be flipped before the July 30 trade deadline.