Sewald left Monday's game against the Twins due to right shoulder inflammation, Chris Assenheimer of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Sewald was lifted from Monday's appearance after retiring a pair of Minnesota batters, and further evaluation revealed inflammation in his throwing shoulder. The team will presumably wait to see how he feels Tuesday and could send him for additional scans before making a decision on whether a trip to the injured list is necessary.
