The Diamondbacks have selected Waldschmidt with the 31st overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

Waldschmidt has dealt with inopportune injuries as an amateur that led to him being lightly recruited in high school and only playing four games in the Cape Cod League last summer before tearing his left ACL. He made up for it this spring for Kentucky, showcasing all the tools that matter for fantasy, including plus power, a great combination of contact ability and strong swing decisions, and improving speed that has a chance to be another plus tool. Waldschmidt slashed .333/.469/.610 with 14 home runs, 25 steals and a 16.5 percent strikeout rate in 59 games as a junior. The big knock is that he's a below-average defensive outfielder with a below-average arm. Perhaps he could be fine eventually in left field thanks to his foot speed, but he will need to provide significant offensive value to play.