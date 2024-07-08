Nelson (6-6) got the win over the Padres on Sunday, allowing one run on three hits and a walk while striking out five over 6.2 innings.

Nelson strung together one of his best starts of the season while outdueling Dylan Cease to get the win. His only mistake was allowing a first-inning home run to Jurickson Profar, but he was able to shut out the Padres the rest of the way. Nelson now has put together four quality starts in his last five outings and has compiled a 3.49 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 21:3 K:BB (28.1 IP) while also leading all Diamondbacks starters in innings pitched over that span. For the year, the 26-year-old owns a 5.08 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 54:20 K:BB in 79.2 innings and will look to have one more positive start before the All-Star break, which is set to take place against the Blue Jays in a weekend home series.