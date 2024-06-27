Nelson (5-6) was charged with the loss against Minnesota on Wednesday, allowing six runs on 10 hits over 3.2 innings while striking out three.

After pitching a scoreless first inning, Nelson went on to get tagged for runs in each of the next three frames before being relieved by Scott McGough with two outs in the fourth. The second inning was especially disastrous for the 26 year old when he failed to retire either of the first four batters he faced and also beaned Byron Buxton and Willi Castro with pitches. Nelson has now allowed at least five runs in two of his last four starts, while Wednesday marked the first time he's given up 10 or more hits since May 17 against Detroit.