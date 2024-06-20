Nelson (5-5) earned the win Thursday, allowing two runs on three hits in seven innings against the White Sox. He struck out two.

Nelson needed just 70 pitches to complete a highly efficient seven frames, including tossing 10 or fewer pitches in four of his seven completed innings. While he did allow a couple of batters to leave the yard, he never faced a stressful inning as only one other batter made it as far as first base. Nelson likely had more in the tank as he had thrown at least 80 during each of his last eight starts but the bullpen needed just 17 pitches over the final two innings to seal the victory. Nelson has three quality starts over his last four outings, allowing two runs or fewer in each of those three performances. He'll look to keep things rolling during his next start, likely to take place in the middle of next week when the Twins make the trip to Arizona.