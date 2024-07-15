The Diamondbacks have selected Caldwell with the 29th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

Caldwell has a chance to impact the game on both sides of the ball thanks to plus-plus speed on the bases and in the field to go with premium bat speed at the dish. Despite a compact 5-foot-9, 180-pound frame, Caldwell takes big hacks and takes advantage of his smaller strike zone. The lefty-hitting prep center fielder out of Arkansas has drawn some comparisons to Mets prospect Jett Williams, although Williams was an even more prolific performer in high school than Caldwell. His fringe arm is his weakest tool, but he could still end up covering enough ground to be a plus defender up the middle.