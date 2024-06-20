Henry is slated to start Saturday's game against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports.

Henry has already made six starts with Arizona this season, but his last two appearances with the big club following his June 9 call-up from Triple-A Reno have come as a primary pitcher out of the bullpen behind opening pitcher Scott McGough. Though Henry was roughed up for seven earned runs over 6.1 innings between those two relief outings, he'll get another turn through the rotation, this time as a traditional starter. Zac Gallen (hamstring) appears on track to return from the 15-day injured list by next weekend, so Henry will likely be on his way out of the rotation regardless of how he performs Saturday.