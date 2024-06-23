Henry (2-3) took the loss in Saturday's 12-1 rout at the hands of the Phillies, coughing up six runs on six hits and two walks over 3.2 innings. He struck out two.

Philadelphia slugged four homers in total on the afternoon, and two of them came off Henry as Bryce Harper and Alec Bohm went back-to-back in the third inning. The 26-year-old southpaw has failed to pitch more than four innings in any of his last four appearances as he bounces between the rotation and long relief, and on the season he carries a rough 7.04 ERA, 1.75 WHIP and 30:18 K:BB through 38.1 innings. Zac Gallen (hamstring) appears close to returning, which could bump Henry back to the bullpen, but if he gets another start it lines up to come at home next weekend against the A's.