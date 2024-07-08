The Diamondbacks selected Diaz's contract from Triple-A Reno and he will start Monday against Atlanta.

After 11 starts with Double-A Amarillo to start the season, Diaz was promoted to Reno on June 11, where he has posted a 3.27 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 28:9 K:BB over 22 innings. The 23-year-old right-hander will make his major-league debut Monday against an Atlanta team that ranks 12th and 13th this season in home runs (100) and OPS (.713), respectively. Diaz is likely to return to Reno following Monday's outing.