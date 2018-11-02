LeMahieu did not receive a $17.9 million qualifying offer from the Indians before Friday's deadline, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.

With prospects Garrett Hampson and Brendan Rodgers knocking on the door of the majors, the Rockies will let LeMahieu hit the open market. The veteran second baseman hit just .276 in 2018 after batting above .300 in the previous three seasons, though he swatted a career-high 15 homers. LeMahieu shouldn't have trouble finding work given his proven track record as a two-way player.