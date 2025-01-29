The Dodgers and Vesia avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $2.25 million contract with a $3.55 million club option for 2026, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Vesia had filed at $2.35 million and the Dodgers at $2.05 million earlier this month, and the two sides will now avoid a hearing. The lefty reliever had a stellar 2024 campaign, collecting a 1.76 ERA and 87:33 K:BB over 66.1 regular-season frames. The Dodgers' bullpen is loaded, but Vesia should see high-leverage opportunities again in 2025.