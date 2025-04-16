Vesia earned a hold against Colorado on Tuesday, walking one batter in a scoreless inning.

Vesia entered in the eighth inning and walked Ryan McMahon on seven pitches to begin his outing, but he needed only four more pitches to get out of the frame, as he induced a groundball double play and a flyout to the next two batters. The lefty reliever has been a key high-leverage part of Los Angeles' bullpen, racking up five holds and one save over 10 appearances. Vesia has posted a 14:6 K:BB along with a 2.70 ERA and 1.30 WHIP across 10 innings this season.