Honeywell will get the start for the Dodgers in Sunday's game against the Pirates in what's expected to be a bullpen day, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

After being claimed off waivers from the Pirates on Saturday, Honeywell was formally added to the 26-man active roster ahead of Sunday's series finale. He'll step into a prominent role right away for his Dodgers debut, as he'll be making his first big-league start since 2021. According to Plunkett, manager Dave Roberts said Honeywell is built up to handle about 40 pitches, so the Dodgers will presumably hope to get around two or three innings out of him before turning the game over to the bullpen. Honeywell will likely shift to a long-relief role coming out of the All-Star break.