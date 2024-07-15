Honeywell allowed one hit over three shutout frames during the Dodgers' loss to Detroit on Sunday. He struck out two batters.

Honeywell was scooped off waivers by the Dodgers on Saturday and was thrown right into action. He was efficient, throwing 24 of 36 pitches for strikes and retiring the first eight batters he faced. With all the injuries the Dodgers are dealing with in the pitching staff right now, Honeywell could continue working as a multi-inning opener or bulk relief option. He's given up one run in 6.1 innings this season with the Dodgers and Pirates.