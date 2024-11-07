Lux might be out of a starting job next season with the Dodgers planning to move Mookie Betts back to the infield, Noah Camras of DodgersNation.com reports.

The Dodgers have not said whether Betts would play shortstop or second base, but with Miguel Rojas and Tommy Edman available as shortstop options, Betts' likelier destination is probably the keystone. Seemingly, that would push Lux to the bench or perhaps the trade block. Lux had a .562 OPS in the first half of the 2024 season but finished strong in the second half with an .899 OPS. He then struggled in the postseason (.580 OPS) while battling a hip issue. Lux will turn 27 later this month and is under team control through 2026.