Lux went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Marlins.

Lux was the lone Red to deliver with runners in scoring position when he launched a two-run home run as part of a three-run eighth inning. The homer was the first of the season for Lux, who extended a hit streak to seven games, during which he's 13-for-25 (.520) with three extra-base hits, six RBI, one steal and eight runs scored. Since injured teammates have returned, Lux has moved around the diamond, getting starts at third base, second base, DH and left field during the streak.