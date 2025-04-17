Lux started at third base and went 1-for-3 with a run scored in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Mariners.

With the Reds finally at full health in the infield and outfield, Lux made his first start of the season at third base. This was the primary position manger Terry Francona envisioned for the versatile Lux, but an injury to Austin Hays and Spencer Steer being limited to DH due to a shoulder forced Lux to left field for the early part of the season. Lux was eventually pinch hit for by Santiago Espinal in the eighth inning against Seattle lefty Gabe Speier. The former has a career line of .199/.277/.267 against southpaws, which suggests he may not be in the starting lineup when the Reds face lefties.