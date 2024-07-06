Kelly (shoulder) tossed one scoreless inning, during which he allowed a hit and a walk while striking out one batter, in a rehab appearance with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga on Friday.

Kelly had a bit of trouble finding the strike zone -- seven of his 13 pitches were balls -- and he allowed the first two batters he faced to reach base via a single and a walk. However, the veteran reliever followed with a strikeout before inducing an inning-ending double play to escape without allowing any runs. Kelly has tossed two scoreless frames through two rehab outings with the Single-A Quakes. It's not clear how many more minor-league appearances he'll be asked to make before being activated from the injured list, but there appears to be a good chance that he'll be back in Los Angeles' bullpen before the All-Star break.