The Dodgers acquired Vasquez from the Twins on Thursday in exchange for catcher Diego Cartaya.

Cartaya was expendable for the Dodgers after they designated him for assignment last week, but his strong pedigree was enough for the Twins to dedicate a 40-man roster spot for him and send a low-level prospect in Vasquez back to Los Angeles. The 20-year-old Vasquez amounts to a lottery ticket for the Dodgers, as he's yet to pitch in affiliated ball and likely profiles as a reliever. He covered 30.2 innings in the Dominican Summer League in 2024, compiling a 4.99 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 45:15 K:BB.