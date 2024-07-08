Wrobleski (0-1) gave up four earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four in five innings Sunday against the Brewers. He took the loss.

This was Wrobleski's big-league debut, and he had some impressive moments, including touching 98 mph with his four-seam fastball on one of his four punch outs. The lefty, who turns 24 later this week, pounded the zone (64.5 Zone%, 70.0 Strike%) and gave up a couple home runs on the day. His fastball averaged 95 mph and he threw mostly cutters and sliders off the fastball while mixing in a few changeups. Manager Dave Roberts hinted after the game, per Amie Cuevas, that while he was impressed with Wrobleski's poise and pitch efficiency, the Dodgers will make a move to call up a reliever to take Wrobleski's place on the roster before Tuesday's game against the Phillies. The Dodgers have five healthy starters besides Wrobleski, but Roberts noted that they'd be seeing the young lefty back in the majors soon.