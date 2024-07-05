Knack (1-2) was tagged with the loss against Arizona on Thursday, allowing four runs on four hits and one walk over 4.1 innings while striking out six.

Knack appeared to be on the right track after striking out the first two batters to open the game. However, he would then surrender back-to-back home runs in the following at-bats to put the Dodgers in an early hole, marking the first time this season in which he's allowed multiple long balls in a start. The right-hander also gave up a season-high four runs on the night and has now failed to make it through five innings in each of his last two outings. On a positive note, he's posted a 13:1 K:BB over that two-game stretch.