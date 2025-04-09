The Dodgers recalled Knack from Triple-A Oklahoma City ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday against the Nationals.

Knack earned a win while working in relief in the Dodgers' second game of the season back on March 19 in Tokyo, but he hasn't pitched for the big club since it resumed playing domestically. However, with Blake Snell (shoulder) going on the injured list Sunday and with the Dodgers electing to expand their rotation to six men this week, Knack will be called upon to make his first start of the season with Los Angeles. Though he struggled in his three postseason relief appearances last fall, Knack showed impressive poise for a rookie during the 2024 regular season, making 15 appearances (12 starts) for the Dodgers and logging a 3.65 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 69:18 K:BB over 69 innings. With a decent showing Wednesday, Knack should be able to stick around and make multiple turns through the rotation until the Dodgers get more of their starting pitchers back from injury.