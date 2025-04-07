Knack appears in line to start Wednesday's game against the Nationals, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts had indicated previously that they would use a spot starter or a bullpen game Wednesday. Knack has joined the team on the road, so it looks like he'll take the ball Wednesday. The 27-year-old made 12 starts among 15 regular-season appearances with the big club as a rookie last year, posting a 3.65 ERA and 1.10 WHIP with a 69:18 K:BB over 69 innings. Knack spun two scoreless frames and picked up a win versus the Cubs in the second game of last month's Tokyo series.