Knack is scheduled to start Friday's game against the Giants in San Francisco, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Due to an off days Thursday and next Monday, the Dodgers could have gotten by with a four-man rotation until next weekend, but Knack will earn another turn as Los Angeles' No. 5 starter coming off a solid showing in his return to the big club last week. After being called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City last Friday, Knack tossed five scoreless innings while taking a no-decision against the Angels. Knack's stay in the rotation will likely last as long as Walker Buehler (hip) is on the injured list.