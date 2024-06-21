The Dodgers recalled Knack from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday.

Knack was named the starter for Friday's game against the Angels after Yoshinobu Yamamoto was placed on the injured list Sunday due to a right rotator cuff strain. Over 10 appearances in the minors this season, Knack has a 3.54 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 52:20 K:BB over 48.1 innings. His last start in the majors was against the Reds on May 19, when he allowed one run on three hits and a walk while striking out five over 4.2 innings. To make room for Knack, the Dodgers optioned right-hander J.P. Feyereisen to Triple-A Oklahoma City.