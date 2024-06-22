The Dodgers Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times Muncy (oblique) to the 60-day injured list Friday, Jack Harris reports.

Muncy was placed on the 10-day IL on May 17 due to a Grade 1 right oblique strain. It took him nearly a month to begin taking dry swings and he has been limited to fielding grounders and running the bases. With more steps needed before beginning a rehab assignment, the Dodgers opted to move Muncy to the 60-day IL on Friday, meaning he won't be eligible to return until after the All-Star break. In a corresponding move, the Dodgers activated Kyle Hurt (shoulder) from the 60-day IL and optioned him to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday, per Harris.