Grove (4-2) pitched a perfect inning to earn the win in relief against the Yankees on Friday.

Neither team was able to score through nine innings, pushing the contest into extra frames. The Dodgers failed to score in the top of the 10th, but Grove was able to extend the game by keeping the Yankees from scoring in the bottom of that inning. The right-hander then moved into position for the win as a result of Los Angeles scoring twice in the top of the 11th. Grove still has an uninspiring 4.59 ERA on the campaign, but he's been pitching well since the end of April. Over his past 15 outings, he holds a 2.20 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 21:6 K:BB across 16.1 frames while recording four wins and four holds.