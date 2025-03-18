Grove (shoulder) was placed on the 60-day injured list Monday, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.
This move is simply procedural after the right-hander underwent season-ending surgery on his right shoulder March 9. A timetable for Grove's return to the mound is unlikely to come into focus until he begins to make progress in his rehab.
