Grove recently underwent surgery on his right shoulder and will miss the entire 2025 season, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Grove's shoulder issue dates back to October, when the Dodgers removed him from the roster from their NLDS matchup with the Padres. Manager Dave Roberts said earlier in the spring that Grove was on track to open the upcoming season on the injured list since because the shoulder issue delayed his throwing program over the winter, but it's unclear if the right-hander's decision to get surgery was the result of a setback or simply a lack of progress in his recovery. The exact details of Grove's surgery aren't yet known, but he'll now be in store for a lengthy rehab program that could extend into the 2026 season.