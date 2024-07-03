Dodgers manager Dave Roberts stated over the weekend that he may consider having Betts (wrist) play primarily at second base upon his return, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The consideration to shift Betts back to second base from shortstop is primarily due to the impressive performance of Miguel Rojas, who has played excellent defense, as usual, while adding a surprisingly potent bat (he's slashing .291/.337/.437 over 164 plate appearances). The versatile Betts is no stranger to second base; he played a career-high 70 games at the position last year after beginning the campaign in the outfield. Betts was then asked to move to shortstop ahead of 2024 despite never having logged time there in the majors prior to 2023, and he's performed adequately defensively despite a few hiccups. It remains to be seen if the Dodgers will ultimately pursue having Betts and Rojas form their middle infield for most games, and Roberts has time to think through that scenario since Betts remains several weeks away from returning. He threw and ran Tuesday, per the Associated Press, but hasn't yet swung a bat.