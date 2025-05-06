Betts is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game in Miami.
It's the first day off for Betts since March 29, when he was still regaining strength following an illness that caused him to lose nearly 20 pounds. Miguel Rojas will occupy shortstop and bat seventh for the Dodgers on Tuesday.
More News
-
Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Continues to heat up with solo shot•
-
Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Drives in four Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Showing signs of snapping slump•
-
Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Ends power drought Monday•
-
Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Swipes first bag•
-
Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Launches decisive homer•