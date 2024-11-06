Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes said Wednesday that the assumption is Betts will move back to the infield next season, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Betts was the Dodgers' regular shortstop and occasional second baseman for the first three months of the 2024 season before fracturing his hand. Upon his return in mid-August, he moved back to right field on a full-time basis. However, it would appear he'll be on the move again in 2025 to one of the middle infield spots (or perhaps both). The decision could negatively affect the playing time outlook of Miguel Rojas and/or Gavin Lux.