Betts (hand) played catch Friday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Betts previously had someone else catch the ball for him while he continued to keep his arm active, but Friday marked the first time he was able to catch balls himself using his fractured left hand. The Dodgers have yet to set a target return date for the 31-year-old, though there's still a chance he's able to rejoin the team in early August, at which point he may be used as a second baseman given Miguel Rojas' strong performance while filling in as Betts' replacement at shortstop.