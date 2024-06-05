Ryan (shoulder) began a rehab assignment Monday in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League, striking out five and allowing no hits and one walk over two scoreless innings.

Ryan's appearance marked his 2024 debut after Triple-A Oklahoma City placed him on its 60-day injured list after he had battled right shoulder fatigue coming out of spring training. The right-hander will likely require several multiple outings in the lower levels of the minors to get stretched back out before he slots into the Oklahoma City rotation.