President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said Wednesday that the Dodgers plan to use Sasaki in their major-league rotation from the beginning of the season, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Sasaki officially signed a minor-league contract with Los Angeles on Wednesday and received a $6.5 million signing bonus, but there are seemingly no plans to ease the 23-year-old righty into his first year with the Dodgers. He never pitched more than 129.1 innings in a year over his four seasons in Japan, however, so the Dodgers may look for other ways -- such as a six-man rotation -- to limit his rookie-season workload.