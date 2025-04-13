Sasaki (0-1) took the loss against the Cubs on Saturday, allowing one run on four hits and two walks while striking out three batters over five innings.

Sasaki continues to be a work in progress, and his stat line would have looked a lot different had center fielder Andy Pages not brought back what looked to be a grand slam off the bat of Michael Busch in the third inning. Still, Saturday was another step forward for the young hurler, as he completed five frames for the first time in his big-league career. Sasaki also showed much better control than he did earlier in the campaign, as he threw 50 of his 81 pitches for strikes. The right-hander's 12:13 K:BB through 13.2 frames remains ugly, but Sasaki has at least been better with a 7:4 K:BB across his past two starts. Despite his inconsistencies so far, Sasaki has managed a 3.29 ERA, and Los Angeles appears comfortable letting him work through his growing pains with the big club rather than in the minors.